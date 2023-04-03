Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,430. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

