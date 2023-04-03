Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NML stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 122,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,430. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
