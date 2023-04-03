New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.68. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

