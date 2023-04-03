New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.68. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
