New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research firms have commented on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.