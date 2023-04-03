NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 805,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

