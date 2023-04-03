NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.00. 725,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,303. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $4.16 to $3.56 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.