Nikesh Arora Sells 16,200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $1,275,262.74.

On Monday, February 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,723.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

