Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) vs. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Head to Head Survey

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nogin and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nogin currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.00%. Swvl has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 263.41%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than Swvl.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nogin has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nogin and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -28.34% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nogin and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.10 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Swvl $38.35 million 0.17 -$141.42 million N/A N/A

Nogin has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Nogin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

