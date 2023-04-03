Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 864.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

