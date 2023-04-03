Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,804,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,492,608 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

