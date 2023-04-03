Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $30.35

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $32.22. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 241,840 shares.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

