NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. NU shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6,804,072 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NU Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after buying an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NU by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

