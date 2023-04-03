Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.86

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 7237948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,105 shares of company stock worth $27,758,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 891,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.