Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $338.95 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $338.95 million and $22.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.83 or 0.06398105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05787202 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $21,921,914.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

