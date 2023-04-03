Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 13,800 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

