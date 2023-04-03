Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 198,600 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises approximately 2.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,492. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

