OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.29. OLO shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 598,049 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OLO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in OLO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.