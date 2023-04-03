OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.29. OLO shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 598,049 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
OLO Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at OLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OLO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in OLO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OLO (OLO)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.