ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $19.30. Bank of America currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 4676855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 167.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

