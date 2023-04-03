Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $208.02 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $208.02 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.95 or 0.06516607 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017714 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

