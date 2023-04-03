Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $211.79 million and $13.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.83 or 0.06506279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.