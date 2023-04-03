Oppenheimer Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $151.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CLH opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $144.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,560 shares of company stock worth $1,973,850. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.