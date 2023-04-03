Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $58.15 million and $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,567.33 or 1.00034842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08535488 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,596,006.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

