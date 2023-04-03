Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.