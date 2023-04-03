Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $36.08

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $38.86. Ovintiv shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 1,251,891 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Ovintiv Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

