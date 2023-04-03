Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQZ traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

