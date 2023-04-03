Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 33 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

