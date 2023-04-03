Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 33 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.