Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.