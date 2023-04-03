Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 3.2 %

CVE:PKT opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

