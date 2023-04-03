Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.77 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.