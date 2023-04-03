Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $245.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 1.2 %

PCTY stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.