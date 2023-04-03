Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Down 5.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.92. 947,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,961,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

