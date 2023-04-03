Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 358,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 188,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Peninsula Energy Trading Up 16.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Peninsula Energy
Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
