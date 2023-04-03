Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 6,622,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,849,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.