PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $17,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,185,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,246,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $68,385.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $15,290.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 118,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,351. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.