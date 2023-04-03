PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Buys $43,960.00 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.75.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.