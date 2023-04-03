PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Buys $43,960.00 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.75.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

