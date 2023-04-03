PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 761,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 126.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.