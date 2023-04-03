PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $25.78.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,096,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

