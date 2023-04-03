Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $109.00.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

PM stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

