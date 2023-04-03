Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSXMA stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

