Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23.45 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Manchester United worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manchester United by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Manchester United Price Performance

Manchester United Profile

NYSE MANU opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.