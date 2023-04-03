Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,305 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.52 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.