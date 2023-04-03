Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,740 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.59% of Commvault Systems worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

