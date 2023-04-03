Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $147,288.90 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $64.04 million and $147,288.90 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,017,595 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

