PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.76 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $121.71 million and $8.76 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

