Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 2,877 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. 669,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,671. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

