Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Up 0.4%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 110,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 349,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POAHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

