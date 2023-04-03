POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 207,919 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $69.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
