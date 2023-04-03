POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 207,919 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

