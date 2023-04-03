PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $288,387.69 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,387.69 and approximately $203.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00332457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,223,458 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

