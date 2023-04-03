Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 196,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 162,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 18.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

About Prairie Provident Resources

(Get Rating)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.