ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1837741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

ProFrac Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProFrac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in ProFrac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ProFrac by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

