Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.